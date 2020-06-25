Home

WELBURN RICHARD MARTIN On 16th June 2020,
peacefully at home in Earlsheaton,
aged 71 years, Richard,
very much loved dad of
Rachel and Rebecca,
a dear father in law,
a loving grandad and brother.
A service of farewell will be held at the Maypole, Gawthorpe on
2nd July at cowboy time (10 to 10)
followed by a private family ceremony at Dewsbury
Moor Crematorium at 11am.
Friends and family please accept this intimation, please bring a drink (milk or alcohol) to raise a glass in celebration of Richards life.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be made
on-line for the benefit of
Specialist Palliative Care Team
and the Rosewood Centre.
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020
