|
|
|
BROOK Robert On 6th January after a long illness bravely borne, aged 77 years. Dearly beloved husband of Susan, much loved dad of Sarah and Christopher and loved brother of John. Also a dearly loved Pappy, father-in-law and friend of many,
who will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Paul's R.C. Church, Cleckheaton, on Monday 27th January
at 11:45 am followed by a
private cremation.
Enquiries, Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel (0113) 257 0542
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020