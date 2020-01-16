Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robson & Ellis Funeral Service (Bramley, Leeds)
Old Ebenezer Chapel
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 4BL
0113 257 0542
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:45
St Paul's R.C. Church
Cleckheaton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Brook

Notice Condolences

Robert Brook Notice
BROOK Robert On 6th January after a long illness bravely borne, aged 77 years. Dearly beloved husband of Susan, much loved dad of Sarah and Christopher and loved brother of John. Also a dearly loved Pappy, father-in-law and friend of many,
who will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Paul's R.C. Church, Cleckheaton, on Monday 27th January
at 11:45 am followed by a
private cremation.
Enquiries, Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel (0113) 257 0542
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -