Robert Hawksworth

Notice Condolences

Robert Hawksworth Notice
Hawksworth Robert
'Bob'
(Hawksworth Joiners) Passed away suddenly at
home Monday March 23rd
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband to Christine and Dad to Samantha, Susan and Julie. Much loved Granddad to Isabella, Lili, Eleanor, George and Leo. Much loved brother to Ann and the late Janet, Roy and Peter, Father-in-law to Nigel, George
and Rennie
'Bob The Builder'
- finally at peace.
In lieu of flowers, could
donations please be made to
the Children's Liver Disease Foundation. Please contact them directly via childliverdisease.org
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020
