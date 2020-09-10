Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Nicholson

Notice Condolences

Robert Nicholson Notice
Nicholson Robert
(Bob) On 1st September Bob passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital, aged 84 years.
Widower to his beloved wife Hazel, dear father to Lynn, Mark, David and Gary, very dear grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Tong and cremation will be held at
Nab Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 16th September commencing at 1pm.
Regretfully family only,
please meet at the Church.
Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations may be
made in memory of Bob to the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -