|
|
|
Nicholson Robert
(Bob) On 1st September Bob passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital, aged 84 years.
Widower to his beloved wife Hazel, dear father to Lynn, Mark, David and Gary, very dear grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Tong and cremation will be held at
Nab Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 16th September commencing at 1pm.
Regretfully family only,
please meet at the Church.
Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations may be
made in memory of Bob to the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020