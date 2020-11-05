|
|
|
BROOKE Roger Nigel 1929 - 2020
Peacefully on Sunday
1st November 2020 in hospital and of Kings Head Drive, Mirfield, aged 91 years, Roger, very much loved husband of Kathleen, greatly loved dad and best friend of Hilary and dearest father-in-law of John.
Roger will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A private service of celebration for Roger's life will take place on Thursday 19th November 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 2:15 p.m. Live webcast can be viewed on: www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login / Order ID: 54719
Password: pwvvuyzq
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to
Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 494435.
