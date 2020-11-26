|
BROOKE Roger Nigel 1929 - 2020
Kathleen, Hilary and John would like to thank most sincerely, our friends, family and neighbours for the lovely cards and donations to the British Heart Foundation,
in Roger's memory.
Your support, on the day of the funeral, was felt and appreciated.
Thanks to Caroline Sharp
for the comforting service
and virtual hug.
Finally, thanks to Richard Fearnley and his team for their kindness to us, and the efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020