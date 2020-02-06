|
|
|
COBB Ron Peacefully at home on
1st February 2020,
Ron aged 83 years of Liversedge, a former
self employed Builder.
Much loved husband of Barbara
of nearly 60 years.
Loving dad of Alan, Jane, Christopher, Adrian & Martyn. Dear father in law of Annette & Amanda, a cherished grandad of Timothy, Jack, Jennifer, Bradley, Katie, Helen, Lucy, Joshua & Alex and a special great-grandad to Oscar & Henry.
A service to celebrate Ron's life
will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 2pm. Family flowers only by request but if desired donations in memory of Ron may be given for Cancer Research UK & Kidney Research UK, a collection box will be at the service for this purpose. All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services, Tel 01274 653115.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020