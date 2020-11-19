|
EARL Ronald Ron's family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for the cards and telephone calls.
It means so much to know that you are all thinking of their family during this difficult time.
Special thanks to Devon and her team at Coop Funeralcare for the wonderful attention and service in all matters, to Christine Freeman for her words, detail and service and for all who came to pay their respects in support of our family.
Finally thank you for all donations that were made in Ron's memory to Parkinsons UK.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020