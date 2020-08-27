|
|
|
Langham Ronald William On 23rd August 2020, peacefully at Lydgate Lodge Nursing Home, Soothill and formerly of
Oxford Road, Dewsbury and Horner Crescent, Carlinghow, Batley, aged 89 years,
Ronald, dearly loved husband
of the late Angela,
much loved dad of Stephen,
Katie, Andrew, Chris, Clare and Maria, a very dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad and beloved brother of David, Robert and the late Brenda Jones.
Ronald will be received into
St Joseph's R C Church,
Batley Carr on Wednesday
9th September 2020.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 10th September followed by interment at
Batley Cemetery.
Due to the current guidelines
the services will be private
for attendance by
family and close friends.
Donations in memory of Ron may be made online for the benefit of Martin House Hospice.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020