Ronald Womack Notice
Womack Ronald (Ron) On Sunday 6th September, peacefully in his sleep. Ron,
aged 94 years, of Batley.
Beloved husband of the late Kate.
Much loved Father of
Rosemary, Pamela and David.
Dearly loved Grandfather of Richard, Wendy and Peter; and dear Great Grandfather of the late Abigail, Kelsey, Rowan and Toby.
Father-in-law of Mervyn and Bernadette.
A private funeral service will
take place at St Saviour's
Church, Brownhill, Batley on
Monday 21st September.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Ron
for The Greyhound Trust.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Telephone 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020
