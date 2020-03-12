Home

Ronnie Marshall

Ronnie Marshall Notice
MARSHALL RONNIE On 2nd March 2020, in hospital, of Dewsbury, aged 92 years, Ronald, dear and loving husband of the late Betsy Ann, loving dad to the late Graham, proud and loving grandad of Emma, Stephen and Richard, great grandad of Edward and Miles, beloved brother of Derek and Jackie, a dear brother in law and uncle, fondly remembered by Jill and Duncan.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 2pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
In recognition of Ronnie's love of flowers, tied sheaf style arrangements will be received at George Brooke's Chapel of Rest, Dewsbury before 12 noon.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020
