Rose Collins

Rose Collins Notice
COLLINS née Keegan
Rose Clare On 18th April 2020,
peacefully with her family at her side, whilst in the safe care of
Ashworth Grange NH.,
aged 86 years, Clare,
dearly loved wife of the late Peter,
very much loved mother of Michael, Angela, Peter,
Louise, Gillian and Jane,
dear mother in law of Janette, Andrew, Darren, Martin and Celine, wonderful grandma of Michelle, James, Elliot, Amelia, Sarah, Grace, Alice, Charlie,
Maisie and Aurelien,
proud great-grandma of
Thomas, Patrick, Lilly, Annie and Bobby.
Due to the present circumstances
a private family ceremony
will be held at Dewsbury Cemetery
on Friday 1st May 2020 at 2pm.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020
