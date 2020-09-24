|
|
|
BEDFORD Roy On 12th September 2020,
suddenly at home,
aged 76 years, Roy,
the dearly loved husband
of Gwynneth, loving father
of Lydia and Ian and
adored grandad of Harry,
Emma, Ben and Martha,
also a much loved
brother, uncle and friend.
Due to the current guidelines
a private committal service
& interment by invitation only
will be held at Liversedge Cemetery on Friday
25th September 2020.
Donations in lieu of flowers
in memory of Roy may be
made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Candlelighters and
Caring Matters Now
(a rare birthmark charity)
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020