Bedford Roy Gwynneth, Lydia, Ian and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy,
flowers, messages of condolence and donations for the benefit
of Candlelighters and Caring Matters Now received following their recent sad loss.
Sincere thanks to the ambulance service and to Pastor Daniel Grimwade for his comforting words at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for all their care and compassion throughout.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020