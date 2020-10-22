|
|
|
Micklethwaite Roy On 10th October 2020,
in hospital, of Clayton West and formerly of Mirfield, Roy,
beloved husband of the late Freda,
loving dad of Paul and Ann,
dear father in law of Linda and John, proud grandad of Imogen and Iris, Laura and Lisa, a dear brother in law and uncle.
Due to the current guidelines,
a service by invitation will be held at The Wellhouse Moravian Church, Mirfield on
Wednesday 28th October 2020
at 2pm, followed by a private committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Roy may be placed on the collection plate or sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of The Wellhouse Moravian Church Fund.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020