STONES Roy On 9th February 2020,
peacefully in hospital, of Dewsbury, aged 79 years, Roy,
beloved husband
of the late Hilda May,
much loved dad of
Kathleen, Dean and Ann,
a very dear brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 2nd March 2020
at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, may be placed in the collection box provided
for the benefit of the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Devon Diesel Society.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020