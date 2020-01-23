|
WOOD Russell Mark Christopher Suddenly on 13th January 2020, aged 42 years, Russ, a loving father, fiancé, son, brother and grandson. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Rest in Peace. We love you.
Russ's Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 11.15am, family flowers only please but donations in his memory may be shared between 'MIND' &
'Cancer Research UK',
a donation box will be available
on leaving the Chapel.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020