CHANDLER Formerly LOBLEY
Ruth On January 18th peacefully in hospital, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Richard, dear mum of David and Desmond, mum in law of Elizabeth and Linda and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service at
St Luke's Parish Church, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton, on Wednesday February 12th at 11:30am followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for
The British Heart Foundation can be made after the service.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020