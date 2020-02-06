|
|
|
Mather Sandra Peacefully at home
in Batley on
January 27th 2020
aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of Anthony
and a dearly loved mum
of Adam and Danny.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February
at 2.00pm.
Would friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for Yorkshire Cancer Research U.K.
for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries please to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020