WALKER Sandra
(Née Shaw) Aged 62 years
of Batley.
It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden death of Sandra, who passed away on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at Leeds General Infirmary.
Loving wife of Martyn, devoted, loving and much loved mum to Marc and Stephanie, devoted and loving grandma to Nicholas and Archie and mother-in-law to Lyndsay, dear sister of Richard and Michael, dear sister-in-law, loving auntie, niece and a
special friend to many.
Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday
15th December at 1:00pm.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020