HUNTINGTON née Furness
Sarah On 23rd October 2020,
suddenly at her home in Mirfield,
aged 86 years, Sally,
loving and devoted wife
of the late Fred,
a beloved auntie
and great auntie.
The funeral service will be held
outside the doors of
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 12th November 2020
at 2.20pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd.,
or made online for the benefit
of The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020