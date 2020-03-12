|
|
|
WAINWRIGHT Shannon Emily In loving memory.
Happy 20th Birthday
15-03-00 - 14-03-11
We miss you
Our minds know
that you are in a better place
where there is no pain.
You are at peace
I understand that, I just wish
I could explain it to my
HEART
There is an empty space in it
that nothing will ever fill
We grieve but we know our
tears are for us.
We will be together again
until then, my love will always be with you.
We love you so much and send to you birthday loves, hugs and kisses
for your 20th from each and
every one of us.
Love from Mum, Tillya, Grandma and Grandad and Family XXX
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020