ASHTON née Driver
Sharon Denise On 11th January 2020,
suddenly in hospital, of Batley
and formerly of Dewsbury,
aged 55 years, Sharon,
much loved wife of Mick,
loving mum of
Claire, Paul and Connor,
a beloved grandma/mama,
daughter, sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 2pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
01924-454476.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020
