Buckingham Sheila
(nee Wright) Peacefully on the
9th May 2020 aged 88 years. Sheila of Liversedge, former caretaker of Roberttown Junior and Infant School. The beloved wife of the late Peter and dearly loved mum of Susan and Anita, dear mother-in-law of Andy and Mick. Also a much loved grandma and great grandma. A private family committal will take place at Liversedge Cemetery. A service to celebrate Sheila's life will take place at a later date.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020
