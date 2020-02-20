|
|
|
Fawcett Sheila
née Barraclough Peacefully on
Tuesday 10th February 2020,
aged 87 years and of Norristhorpe.
The beloved Wife of the late Eddie and a dearly loved Mum of
Karen and David, very dear
Mother-in-law of Kim and the late Bob. Also a much loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 28th February at 1.15pm. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu would
be appreciated for
Alzheimer's Research Trust for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel: 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020