|
|
|
Riding nee Scriven
Sheila On 23rd June 2020, at her home with her family at her side,
in her 90th year, Sheila,
beloved wife of the late Vernon,
beloved mum of Nigel, Janet, Shirley and the late Graham,
dear mother in law of June, Paul and Kevin a loving and much loved grandma of Gemma, Sarah,
Jenna, Roxanne and Bradley and
great-Gran Gran of Addison
and Luna, beloved sister of
the late Violet and Neil and
beloved sister to Peter and
fondly remembered by Brian.
Funeral service will be held at
Staincliffe Parish Church on
Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 10.15am, followed by an outdoor social distancing committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Friends and family please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Sheila may be given for the benefit of Coeliac UK.
You can also donate online to JustGiving page: - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sheila-riding
Published in Batley News on July 2, 2020