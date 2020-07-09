|
RIDING SHEILA The family of the late Sheila Riding convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours whom Sheila felt fondly of.
Thank you for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Coeliac UK and Alzheimer's Society, received following the loss of a wonderful Mum, Mum in law, Grandma, Great Gran-Gran and friend to many.
A heart felt thank you to Angela Goodhind's holistic care team (Team Sheila) for the loving care they have provided to Sheila and support to her family.
Thanks to Dr Zia and the fantastic team at Batley Health Centre, the ambulance service, staff of wards 9 & 10 at Dewsbury District Hospital for their support and care, also to Fr G Newton and the congregation at Staincliffe Parish Church for their prayers and comfort at this time.
Also, all the team at Mileusnic pharmacy, the district nurse team and the gateway to care team.
Our thanks to Billy for the personalised flowers made with TLC and to George Brooke Ltd Funeral Directors
for the compassion and professionalism shown during our sad loss of Sheila.
Published in Batley News on July 9, 2020