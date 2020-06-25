|
|
|
RIDSDALE Sheila
1941 - 2020 Peacefully on Friday 19th June 2020 in Pinderfields Hospital and of Wakefield Crescent, Dewsbury, aged 78 years, Sheila.
Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, much loved sister of Beryl, Joan, John and Janet, dear sister in law and loving auntie.
Sheila will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A service of celebration for
Sheila's life will take place on
Friday 26th June 2020 at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 12:00 p.m.
This will be a private service
for family only.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired, for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research
may be made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020