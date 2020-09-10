Home

Shirley Hall

Shirley Hall Notice
HALL Shirley
(nee Ibson) On Monday 31st August
peacefully in hospital, of Birstall,
aged 88.
Shirley,
beloved wife of the late Colin,
loving mum of
John, Susan and Stephen,
loving and much loved grannie
of Holly, Adam and Emma,
great grannie of
Penny, Alice, River,
Annabel and Daisy
and sister of the late Molly.
Due to current guidelines a
private family funeral
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Shirley
for the benefit of
Versus Arthritis
may be made online.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
