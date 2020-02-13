|
|
|
MYERS Shirley On 31st January 2020,
at home, Shirley aged 84 years of Birkenshaw.
Loving wife of Geoff, much loved mum to David and Caroline, and
a devoted nanna and grandma.
The service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at
Dewsbury Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February
at 1.15pm
Family flowers only by request but if desired, donations in memory of Shirley may be given to Asthma UK.
A collection box will be at the
service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services,
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Feb. 13, 2020