MUNTON SIDNEY On 4th June 2020,
in hospital, of Batley,
aged 94 years, Sidney,
very much loved husband
of the late May,
dearly loved dad of Shirley
and father in law of John,
beloved grandad of Claire
and her husband Gary,
proud great grandad
of Oliver and Harry.
Due to the current guidelines
a family ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 18th June 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Sidney may be made on-line or sent to
George Brooke Ltd.,
or the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on June 11, 2020