ENTWISTLE STEPHEN On 8th April 2020 peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Stephen aged 65 years formerly of Mirfield. Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Carol, devoted Dad of Michelle and Michael, dear Father-in-law of Craig and Alison also a Cherished Grandad of Luke, Isobelle, Amelia, Eloise and Iona.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private service and committal for immediate family with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors. Tel; 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020