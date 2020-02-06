|
|
|
JOHNSON Stephen 1946 - 2020
Peacefully on Sunday 2nd February 2020 at Kirkwood Hospice and
of Ingham Close, Mirfield,
aged 73 years , Stephen, dearly loved husband of Josephine, much loved dad of Daniel, Thomas and Ellen, loving granddad, dear brother and uncle.
Stephen will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A service of celebration for Stephen's life will take place on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 12:30 p.m., followed by refreshments at Moorlands Cricket Club, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020