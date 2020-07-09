Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Stephen Wood

Stephen Wood Notice
WOOD STEPHEN BRIAN On Thursday, July 2nd peacefully
in Kirkwood Hospice,
with his family at his side
of Roberttown and formerly of
Mount Pleasant, Batley,
aged 55 years.
Stephen,
much loved son of
Jeffrey and the late Jean,
loving husband of Suzanne,
much loved dad of Simon
and dear brother of Paul.
Due to current restrictions the
funeral service will be private.
Donations in memory of Stephen
for the benefit of
Kirkwood Hospice
may be sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Batley News on July 9, 2020
