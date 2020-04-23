|
Walker Stewart On 15th April 2020,
at Fieldhead Court, Thornhill,
of Heckmondwike, aged 89 years, Stewart, retired Postmaster, dearly loved husband of
the late Lorna a dear uncle,
great uncle and friend.
Due to the current restrictions a private ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday 1st May 2020.
Donations in memory of Stewart may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020