RICHARDSON STUART It is with great sadness we announce the sad passing of Stuart Richardson who died
28th August 2020
at Kirkwood Hospice.
Beloved dad of Eleanor and Karen,
father in law of Steve and
grandad of Luke,
Reece, Ross and Scott.
Due to the current guidelines
a private family ceremony
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made on line for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research or
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
