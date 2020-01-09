|
Helliwell nee Hey
Susan Nora On 24th December 2019, at Kenmore Nursing Home, of Victoria St., Cleckheaton,
aged 57 years, Susan,
very much loved wife of the
late Nigel Paul Helliwell,
loving and much loved mum
of Natalie, sister, sister in law,
auntie and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
St Andrew's Methodist
Church, Liversedge on
Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 2pm, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Donations in memory of Susan may be placed in the collection box provided by the funeral directors George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020