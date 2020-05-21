Home

Rushforth Susan On 12th May 2020, at her home, The John F Kennedy Hotel, Dewsbury aged 67 years,
Susan, dearly loved wife of Ted,
proud and much loved mum
of Eddie and Lyndsey,
a dear mother-in-law and friend, wonderful nanna, a devoted sister, sister in law and auntie.

Due to the current
restrictions a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.

Donations in memory of Sue
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd., for the
benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020
