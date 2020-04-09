Home

Springthorpe Susan
(nee Bamforth) Peacefully at home on
18th March 2020, aged 67 years with her family by her side.

The beloved wife of Nigel and a dearly loved mum of Martin and Andrea, nana to be of Bump.
Also a dear sister, sister-in-law, auntie and a good friend to many.

A private family funeral
service will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium.
A service of celebration will take place at a later date which will be announced in this publication.

Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel.01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020
