OTTEWELL TED On 25th May 2020, in hospital,
of Chickenley, aged 83 years, Edward, loving husband of the late Joyce, much loved dad of Tracey, Lee and Debbie, a dear
father in law, beloved grandad
and great-grandad.
Due to the present guidelines a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 9th May 2020 at 1pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020