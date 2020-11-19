Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Notice Condolences

Terence Lyles Notice
LYLES Terence On Thursday, 12th November,
of Commonside, Batley
aged 83 years.

Peacefully at Ashworth Grange.

Terence,
much loved husband of
Maureen,
loving dad of
Michelle and Howard,
father-in-law of
Andrew and Gaye
and a loving and much loved
grandad of
Jordan, Olivia, Ben and Charlotte.

Due to current guidelines,
a private funeral will be held.

Donations in memory of Terence
for the benefit of
Dewsbury Ambulance Charities
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020
