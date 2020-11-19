|
|
|
LYLES Terence On Thursday, 12th November,
of Commonside, Batley
aged 83 years.
Peacefully at Ashworth Grange.
Terence,
much loved husband of
Maureen,
loving dad of
Michelle and Howard,
father-in-law of
Andrew and Gaye
and a loving and much loved
grandad of
Jordan, Olivia, Ben and Charlotte.
Due to current guidelines,
a private funeral will be held.
Donations in memory of Terence
for the benefit of
Dewsbury Ambulance Charities
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020