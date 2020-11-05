|
PASSAWAY TERESA Aged 93 years.
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden
passing of our dearest Mother,
Mother-in-law, Granny,
Great-granny, Sister, Auntie and Friend. Her heart-broken family will always remember her as a very loving, caring and
kind-hearted lady.
She will be dearly missed but
forever in our hearts,
thoughts and prayers.
Loved Always and Forever.
Due to the current guidelines a private Funeral service will be held at St Mary of the Angels
RC Church, Batley on
Thursday 19th November 2020 at 12.30pm, followed by interment in
Batley Cemetery.
Flowers will be received at George Brooke's Chapel of Rest, Dewsbury, or if preferred
donations may be left in church for the benefit of the church roof appeal.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020