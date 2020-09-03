Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry McDaid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry McDaid

Notice Condolences

Terry McDaid Notice
McDAID
TERRY
(MACKY) On Sunday, August 23rd
peacefully in his sleep
and of Batley, aged 60 years.

Terry,
son of John and Betty,
loving dad of Adam, Rachel,
Carrie and Jason,
father in law of Paul,
brother of Ian, Philip and Paula
and the late Kevin and Darren,
much loved grandad and
loving partner of Janice.

Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday, September 8th at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of Terry
for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research
may be made on leaving the
service or sent to:

Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -