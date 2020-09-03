|
|
|
McDAID
TERRY
(MACKY) On Sunday, August 23rd
peacefully in his sleep
and of Batley, aged 60 years.
Terry,
son of John and Betty,
loving dad of Adam, Rachel,
Carrie and Jason,
father in law of Paul,
brother of Ian, Philip and Paula
and the late Kevin and Darren,
much loved grandad and
loving partner of Janice.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday, September 8th at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Terry
for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research
may be made on leaving the
service or sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020