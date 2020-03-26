|
Phelps Terry March 17th, peacefully, at
Croft House Care Home, Ossett and formerly of Howden Clough, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Sheila, very dear brother of Roy & brother in law of Molly, also a much loved uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 1.15pm on Friday April 3rd.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Parkinson's UK, for which charity
a collection box will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons Tel: 0113 2532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 26, 2020