|
|
|
BEATTIE Thomas William
"Billy" On 27th November 2020,
at Holme House Nursing Home,
of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury,
aged 79 years, Billy,
a very dear and loved uncle,
cousin and friend.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only
will be held at Longcauseway U R
& Methodist Church, Dewsbury
on Monday 14th December 2020
at 2.15pm followed by
a private committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be made
online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of Prostate Cancer UK.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020