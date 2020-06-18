|
GAVAGHAN THOMAS MICHAEL On 12th June 2020, at his home in Batley, aged 72 years, Michael, beloved son of the late
John and Sarah Gavaghan,
loving brother of Keith, Pat, David, Anne and Moya, the late James, Peter and Colin, a dear
brother in law, dear uncle
and great-uncle.
Service and interment will be held at Batley Cemetery on
Thursday 25th June 2020 at 11am.
Friends and relatives please accept this intimation and meet at the cemetery. Donations in memory of Michael may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., or made online for the benefit of The Marie Curie Nurses Fund. Those wishing to say farewell to Michael can line Commercial Street or stand at Batley Irish Nash to pay their respects.
RIP
Published in Batley News on June 18, 2020