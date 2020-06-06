|
HYOMES TIM Retired - Dewsbury Market
Stall Holder
On 26th May 2020, at Aden Court, Huddersfield, of Liversedge and formerly of Heybeck Lane, aged 90 years, Tim, dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Debbie, beloved grandad of Alex and Christina, a very dear brother in law of Kath and Allen and uncle.
A private family ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 12th June 2020 at 2.30pm. All enquiries to George Brooke Ltd., 01924 454476.
Donations in Tim's memory may be made on-line to Dementia UK.
For those not able to attend the service we will celebrate Tim, his life and his character
later in the year.
