HYOMES TIM Margaret, Debbie and family convey their thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours (old and new) former work colleagues and customers for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Dementia UK received following their sad bereavement.
Sincere thanks to Dr Hassan & staff of Batley Health Centre and Pinderfields and Dewsbury District Hospitals and Aden Court, Huddersfield for their care and support, to Mrs Christine Freeman for her words of tribute at the ceremony. Finally to Helen and staff of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 18, 2020