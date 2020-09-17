|
|
|
SPEDDING TOM On 9th September 2020,
at Pilling House, Skelmanthorpe,
formerly of Thornhill Lees,
aged 88 years, Tom,
loving husband of
the late Marjorie,
beloved father of Susan
and the late Joanne,
dear father in law of Mark
and dearly loved
grandad of Thomas.
Due to the current restrictions
a private family ceremony
will be held at Dewsbury
Moor Crematorium on Wednesday
23rd September 2020 at 1.30pm.
Donations in Tom's memory
may be made online for the
benefit of The Salvation Army.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020