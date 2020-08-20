|
WALKER TOM On 13th August 2020,
at York House, and of Thornhill, aged 84 years, Tom,
devoted and loving husband
of Mavis for 60 years,
dearly loved dad of Fiona and Jayne, beloved grandad of Joe, Naomi, Josh, Eliz and Aleyna and great grandad of Sofia.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation only will be held at St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, Thornhill on Thursday 27th August 2020 at 10.30am, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020